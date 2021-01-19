EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Wednesday his office is filing a claim for damages against Mallinckrodt plc, to compensate Madison County families and local government for damages resulting from the opioid epidemic.

Haine also expressed appreciation for the assistance of private attorney Ann Callis who will be working on this case while waiving compensation from Madison County government and citizens.

“We made sure that 100 percent of all settlement money allotted to Madison County will be available to support families who have lost a loved one and to pay for public safety, treatment, and education efforts," Haine said.

Callis herself views this litigation as a service to the people of Madison County.

“Having seen the devastation of the opioid crisis in our community, I am honored to represent my home county in the Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy. I look forward to working with county officials on this important litigation.”

Specific amounts to be paid will be determined through a claims management process as Mallinckrodt plc has filed bankruptcy, which requires part of the process will have to go through the Federal Bankruptcy Court.

“Now, as Mallinckrodt’s liability for its actions relating to the opioid epidemic is being determined through the bankruptcy process, Madison County will have a seat at the table, and we will be aggressively demanding recovery on behalf of the citizens of Madison County for the public health crisis of opioid addiction that has devastated so many in our area,” Haine said.

Other local governments in Madison County may be able to file claims. The Civil Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office is available to assist local governments in the claims process.

