Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges today against an Alton woman in connection with the death of her 4-month-old-son.

Sharron M. Braxton, 29, was charged today with one count of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, a Class 3 Felony.

On February 15, 2015, officers from the Alton Police Department were dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of Oakwood regarding a non-responsive infant who was taken to nearby Saint Anthony’s and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Article continues after sponsor message

The subsequent investigation concluded that in the early morning hours of February 15th, Braxton fell asleep in the same bed as her son, Marcus Covington, Jr., and rolled over on him sometime during the night, causing his death by suffocation. Authorities believe that Braxton had been drinking when she returned to her home that evening.

The case has been under review by the State's Attorney's Office, pending completion of all police and medical reports. “This is an extremely heartbreaking loss of life that was entirely preventable,” said State's Attorney Gibbons. “This should serve as a warning that there are severe consequences when parents or guardians, through their own actions, endanger the lives of their children.”

Gibbons thanked his prosecutors in the Children’s Justice Division who worked closely with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Alton Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on the case.

If convicted, Braxton faces a maximum penalty of 2-5 years in prison. Braxton’s bond was set at $75,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. She is not in custody at this time.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, is based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

