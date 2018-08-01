EDWARDSVILLE - Several tips to Riverbender.com have said 21-year-old Caleb Lenhardt is out on a million dollar bail from the Madison County Jail.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said Lenhardt is still in the county's custody as of Wednesday morning, but said a hearing for a bond reduction on Friday, Jul. 27, was denied. Tips to Riverbender began flowing around that time. Lenhardt faces four charges after the July 22, 2018, death of 22-year-old Katie Bunt of Wood River, who was killed after a vehicle allegedly driven by Lenhardt struck her.

Following that tragic incident, Lenhardt faces two counts of first degree murder (Class M Felonies) for allegedly "driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed at Bunt and others located in the 400 block of Belle Street in Alton, striking Bunt about her body, thereby causing her death," one count of failure to report a traffic crash involving personal injury or death (a Class 1 Felony) and one count of aggravated battery (a Class 3 Felony) for allegedly striking Ashely Allgood with his vehicle that night as well.

