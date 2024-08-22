EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a jury has found a Granite City man guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer for making threats, while armed, against members of a U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Charles A. Payne, 60, was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer (class 4 felony).

Payne, while displaying a firearm, made threats against officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on May 24, 2023, when the officers went to Payne’s residence on Myrtle Avenue to serve a felony arrest warrant on a relative of Payne. Payne refused orders to drop his weapon but was taken into custody after officers fired non-lethal projectiles.

Members of the Task Force included officers from Granite City Police Department and Belleville Police Department. Additional officers from Granite City Police Department responded to the scene for assistance. Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart and Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Voudrie for their work on the case.

Circuit Judge Amy Maher presided at the trial. The jury returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Payne will be sentenced later. Aggravated assault of a peace officer carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

