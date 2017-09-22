EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 30-year-old Collinsville man for battering a 14-month-old child in 2016.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday in the case against Steven A. Williams (d.o.b. 04/23/1987), who was charged with five counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child (Class X). The case went to the jury shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, jurors deliberated nearly three hours before returning a guilty verdict against Williams.

“I want to commend the outstanding work of our trial team, led by Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Heischmidt and Crystal Uhe of the Violent Crimes Unit, as well as the many members of the support staff making so much of this possible,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons, expressing satisfaction with the guilty conviction. “I also want to give my sincere thanks to the many members of law enforcement for their outstanding investigative work.

"The Collinsville Police Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Illinois State Police and other assisting agencies not only saved the life of this little boy on the scene, but through their excellent investigative efforts, collected the evidence necessary to secure justice through this verdict. Once again, the members of our local law enforcement have shown their dedication to protecting and serving our community and they are to be commended for their service.”

On February 23, 2016, officers from the Collinsville Police Department, along with the Collinsville Fire Department/EMS responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing at a home located in the 100 block of Idlerun. Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene and began providing emergency care, including CPR, before the child regained consciousness. The infant was transported to Anderson Hospital before being transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis for further treatment. Following an investigation by the Collinsville Police Department, it was determined that the infant had been left in the care of Williams less than 30 minutes before the infant was reported unresponsive.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that supported the state’s claim that Williams had shaken and battered the infant, causing the injuries when he was alone with him. Jurors heard testimony from several witnesses, including medical personnel who had discovered multiple injuries to the infant that were indicative and consistent with severe child abuse.

“Securing justice for the victims of child abuse is a solemn trust that we have made a focal point of our mission at the State’s Attorney’s Office. We take the fight against abuse of children into the courtroom every day of the week – holding abusers accountable for their horrible crimes by securing convictions and lengthy prison sentences. The defendant inflicted immeasurable pain and

suffering on this defenseless little boy, and I look forward to seeing him locked away in prison where he can no longer hurt another child,” said Gibbons.

Williams will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes 6-8 weeks. Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-30 years in prison. Williams will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

