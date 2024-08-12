COLLINSVILLE – The new Caseyville Elementary School opened its doors with a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

This event marked the first public viewing of the new building, which welcomes students for the 2024-25 school year starting Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The newly designed Caseyville Elementary School offers an ADA-compliant, state-of-the-art learning environment. The facility includes larger classrooms, adequate space for support services, a modern gym/cafeteria, a dedicated conference room, improved restrooms, and enhanced air quality. The organized pick-up and drop-off areas aim to improve traffic flow around the school during peak times.

A prominent feature of the lobby is a large mural with images of Caseyville students and positive messages in both English and Spanish, reflecting the community's spirit.

The original Caseyville Elementary, constructed in 1935 with subsequent additions in 1948 and 1951-61, was located on a four-acre property and featured classrooms accessible by stairs across multiple levels. Recognizing the need for a modern learning environment, district leadership initiated a project in April 2022 to finance and construct a new facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

In October 2022, the Collinsville CUSD 10 Board of Education approved the construction plans for the new school on the existing property. The project commenced with a public groundbreaking ceremony in January 2023. Students continued their education in the old building until the end of the 2023-24 school year, and the public was invited to tour the historic structure on May 20, 2024, before its demolition in June 2024.

The new campus also includes a newly constructed Caseyville Public Library building, highlighting a partnership between the school district and the Caseyville Public Library District to better serve the community.

The construction of the new Caseyville Elementary School was funded through local and grant sources, with a projected cost of $20 million. FGM Architects designed the campus, and Holland Construction managed the construction. The entire project is expected to be completed by October 2024, including exterior finishes, parking, driveways, and landscaping.

This undertaking marks the first project of its kind in Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 since the construction of Collinsville Middle School in 2003. Caseyville Elementary School serves students in grades Pre-K to 4 and is part of a district comprising 12 schools, serving over 6,000 students from PreK-12 in Madison and St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

More like this: