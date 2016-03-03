Statement on the Senate’s Vote of HB 580
SPRINGFIELD – The following is a statement from Catherine Kelly, Press Secretary to Governor Rauner:
“HB 580 is unprecedented and unaffordable, putting hard working families in Illinois on the hook for a $3 billion tax hike. Once again the Democrats in the legislature pandered to special interests and prioritized them over taxpayers. The Governor thanks those Senate Republicans who took the pro-taxpayer position today.”
