Statement on the Senate’s Vote of HB 580 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The following is a statement from Catherine Kelly, Press Secretary to Governor Rauner: “HB 580 is unprecedented and unaffordable, putting hard working families in Illinois on the hook for a $3 billion tax hike. Once again the Democrats in the legislature pandered to special interests and prioritized them over taxpayers. The Governor thanks those Senate Republicans who took the pro-taxpayer position today.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Print Version Submit a News Tip