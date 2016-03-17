SPRINGFIELD – The following statement can be attributed to Catherine Kelly, Press Secretary for Governor Rauner:

“Senate Democrats today admitted that this bill would do nothing to help higher education, MAP students or social services because there is no money to pay for it. Rather than adding billions to our debt and risk further delaying payments to social service providers, the General Assembly needs to stay in Springfield and negotiate a balanced budget alongside structural reforms that create jobs and grow our economy.”

Article continues after sponsor message