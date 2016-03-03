SPRINGFIELD – The following statement can be attributed to Catherine Kelly, Press Secretary for Governor Rauner:

“We applaud House Republicans and Representative Drury for standing up for taxpayers today. Despite the Governor's request that the General Assembly not waste time with a political vote that was never going to pass, the legislature is poised to leave students, universities and community colleges in the lurch for at least a month. We continue to urge Democratic leaders not to recess until the General Assembly passes a bipartisan proposal to fund MAP and higher education.”

