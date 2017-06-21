CHICAGO – The following statement can be attributed to Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti following the Governor’s live address to the people of Illinois ahead of the special session:

“Illinois’ need for a balanced budget is more critical than ever. The governor made clear his willingness to work with the General Assembly to reach an agreement on a balanced budget to grow our economy and create jobs.

“Lawmakers last week introduced a compromise the governor has said he would sign. That compromise contains priorities for both parties including necessary structural changes that will help bring more jobs to Illinois and grow our economy. Additionally, it will help pay down our bill backlog, which has reached a record $14.3 billion.

“There is a compromise solution on the table. We need the General Assembly to act. Illinoisans deserve a truly balanced budget that will ensure the long-term stability of our great state.”

