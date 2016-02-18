SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner presented his annual Budget Address at noon today before members of the Illinois General Assembly.

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

“Governor Rauner laid out a clear path to pull this state out of the ditch. Today he revealed two budget proposals that will lead to a balanced budget and we all know Illinois desperately needs a budget that is balanced. The Governor indicated he is ready to work across party lines and I hope the Democrats are willing to join him. I agree that we need a budget which includes structural reforms to help grow Illinois’ economy which will ultimately benefit taxpayers. Furthermore, the Governor’s plan to fully fund education is a plan I look forward to supporting as our school districts have been shortchanged far too long. It’s about time downstate schools get their fair share of school funding while balancing the state budget at the same time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Feb 21, 2024 - Several Respond To Gov. Pritzker's State Of The State

Feb 23, 2024 - State Senator Harriss Criticizes Governor's Budget for Lack of Tax Relief

Mar 20, 2024 - Gov. Pritzker Addresses Tourism Professionals At Illinois Governor’s Conference On Travel & Tourism

Feb 23, 2024 - Gov. Pritzker says His 2025 Budget Makes Important Investments In Higher Education

Mar 15, 2024 - Governor Pritzker Announces Plan For Transformative Capital Investments In Illinois Department Of Corrections Facilities

 