Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons released the following statement today regarding the indictment of Alton Police Officer Jonathon Forrler resulting from an investigation into the destruction of evidence at the Alton Police Department earlier this year:

The Alton Police Department has worked closely with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and Federal authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation of the destruction of evidence at the Alton Police Department.

All questions regarding the indictment of Officer Forrler should be directed to the office of Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons.

The Alton Police Department continues to internally investigate this incident and will take appropriate action upon completion of the internal investigation.

While the seriousness of this incident cannot be understated, it should not overshadow the outstanding work and professionalism of the entire Alton Police Department.

