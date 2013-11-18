“Last month, the Madison County Board adopted a resolution notifying the public of its intent to issue bonds for the renovation of the county jail, and informing them of the right to file a petition asking that the question of the issuance of the bonds be submitted to voter referendum. 

The group that opposed financing the needed rehabilitation of the Madison County Jail by issuing general obligation bonds apparently has obtained enough valid signatures to put the issue on the March, 2014 ballot.

I continue to believe financing the jail project through the issuance of bonds was, and is, the right way to proceed.  However, the Madison County Board will not take any further action on the jail rehabilitation project until the outcome of the referendum on this issue is determined.”    

                                                                                                Alan J. Dunstan

                                                                                                Chairman

                                                                                                            

