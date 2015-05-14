“Obviously I am disappointed with the vote tonight. I do want to thank Mayor Walker, city staff, Alderman Martin, Boulds, Macafee and the community, for their support. I will continue to move the department in the right direction. While I do not want to take unnecessary time, I do think it is important that the public – the taxpayers of Alton – understand this vote. This vote is about one thing – politics. More specifically it’s about the “Good Old Boy” politics of Alton that so many people have grown so tired of.

I must be naïve but I thought we were supposed to put aside our personal political differences and work toward the betterment of the city. Change is hard to accept, but we should not shy away from it because it is difficult. Sometimes change is very hard for a veteran officer to accept. There are a few disgruntled police officers who have failed to accept the discipline handed down in the Evidence Vault Destruction Case. These officers are not happy with the changes or decisions I have made. Why take a job and then demand that the job fits you? They have due process rights to appeal that discipline, but chose to create dissention within the department and that is disheartening.

Officers should be held accountable for their actions and I refuse to do the wrong things just to make a few people happy. The Alton Police Department is a wonderful agency with many professional officers who are dedicated to the betterment of our city. I will continue to work diligently to build bridges in the community. These bridges should not divide us but bring us closer together. My goal is to work toward public unity and improve police relations within the city of Alton. Again, Alton is a great city with a great future. When we start to work together to solve problems and improve relationships, unity will occur and everyone will see real changes in our city. I know we are on the right track!”

*Never become weary in doing good or righteous things, for in due time you will reap a great harvest, if you do not give up! Galatians 6:9.*

