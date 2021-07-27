Statements from St. Louis City/County and Attorney General on Lawsuit to Overturn Mask Mandate Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis issued a statement Tuesday morning about the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit to stop the reinstatement of the mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. Meanwhile, Attorney General Schmitt responded with his reasons for the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and the directors of the county and city's health department. "There is absolutely no scientific reason to continue to force children to wear a mask in school," said Attorney General Schmitt. "Back in May, I filed suit against St. Louis County for continuing to impose such unlawful restrictions and just three days later, those restrictions were lifted. I will continue to fight this seemingly unending control and intrusion on peoples' lives and we will not back down." "Missourians have sadly become accustomed to the Attorney General Eric Schmitt using tax dollars to further his own political ambitions at the expense of the public's health and well-being," said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for the City of St. Louis. "We look forward to this frivolous lawsuit failing like so many of his others."