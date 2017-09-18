SPRINGFIELD - I applaud and commend Lisa Madigan for the outstanding work she has done as Illinois Attorney General. Attorney General Madigan has been a tireless advocate for consumers, children and the public at large.

Through her efforts, she has helped those plagued by fraud and identity theft, strengthened the rights of crime victims, protected children from sexual predators and pornographers and secured debt relief for students victimized by fraudulent and predatory lending practices.

Article continues after sponsor message

I wish Lisa well in her future endeavors and know that she will continue to make a positive difference in people’s lives.