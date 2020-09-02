CHICAGO – Majority Leader Greg Harris released the following statement Wednesday following the filing of a petition by House Republicans to create a Special Investigative Committee:

“On Monday three members of the House Republican caucus, including Leader Jim Durkin, filed a petition with the Speaker’s Office invoking House Rule 91, requesting the creation of a Special Investigative Committee to review the ComEd deferred prosecution agreement and determine if there are grounds to discipline Speaker Madigan. The petition was delivered to the Speaker’s Office in Springfield. Chief of Staff Jessica Basham notified the Speaker of the petition, and he immediately recused himself from consideration of this matter. The Speaker designated me to take the necessary actions required under the House Rules to create and administer the committee.

“The Illinois Constitution gives members of the House the authority to review the actions of its members and determine whether discipline is necessary, including overturning the results of an election or expelling a member. This is a power that should be judiciously exercised, and one that has rarely been used. In the past two decades, it has been invoked on two occasions, following the arrest and indictment of former Representatives Derrick Smith and Luis Arroyo.

“This is a political process, not action by law enforcement, and the rules are not the same as a court proceeding. The Speaker has not been accused of or charged with any criminal action or wrongdoing and is entitled to the presumption of innocence. With that said, it is important that we follow the process and provide the petitioners and the Speaker with an opportunity to address the petition.

“I have appointed Representatives Emanuel Chris Welch, who will serve as chair, Elizabeth Hernandez and Natalie Manley to serve on this Committee alongside the Republican appointees, Representatives Tom Demmer, Deanne Mazzochi and Grant Wehrli. The Committee will conduct its business in accordance with all House Rules and with health recommendations to protect all those involved and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All proceedings will be public.

