Following is a statement by Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan following the guilty plea entered by Fred Bathon, a former treasurer of Madison County, in federal court:

 

I am deeply disappointed when any former or current official is charged with abusing the trust placed in them by the people who elected them to office.

 Because it is incumbent upon every public official to operate with the highest ethical standards and conduct, when those standards are compromised, it is essential the matter be resolved according to our laws, ensuring the integrity of our government.

 Mr. Bathon’s actions negatively impact the men and women – Democrats, Republicans and independents – who proudly, honorably and ethically serve the people at every level of government in Madison County.

                                                                                    - Alan J. Dunstan

 

