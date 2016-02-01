Illinois Secretary of State Jesse WhiteThe state of Illinois lost an icon today in the passing of Phil Rock, a man who had served as president of the Illinois State Senate for more than a decade. As Senate President, Rock had the unique ability to work with people of all philosophical and political backgrounds. This enabled him to establish a common ground and forge compromise, resulting in the passage of legislation designed to improve the lives of Illinoisans.

I was honored to consider Phil a friend, and am proud to have served in the Illinois House of Representatives during his tenure as President of the Illinois Senate.

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to his friends. A gentleman who commanded respect and admiration from his peers, Phil Rock will be missed.

