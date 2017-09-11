Statement from House Republican Leader Jim Durking on Illinois Secretary of Education Dr. Beth Purvis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) released the following statement on the departure of Illinois Secretary of Education Dr. Beth Purvis: Article continues after sponsor message “Dr. Purvis played a critical role in fixing our state's broken school funding formula. She worked collaboratively to reform several education initiatives and increase state funding for PK-12 to record levels. She will be greatly missed by all and I wish her nothing but the best in her next endeavor.” Print Version Submit a News Tip