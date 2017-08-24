Statement from Governor Rauner
August 24, 2017 2:40 PM
CHICAGO – Diana Rickert, Laurel Patrick, Meghan Keenan and Brittany Carl have submitted their resignations to the Office of the Governor.
We are grateful for their hard work on behalf of the people of Illinois and wish them all the best going forward.
Elizabeth Tomev is acting communications director.