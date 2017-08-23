CHICAGO – "Earlier today an email went out from my office that did not accurately reflect my views. I can understand why some people found the cartoon offensive. And I believe we should do more as a society and a nation to bring us together, rather than divide us.

"There are many passionate people engaged in public policy debates, and different people react differently.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It is not my place to comment on every cartoon or picture that comes from people outside the governor’s office or to tell people how they should feel.

"I urge everyone to put this behind us so we can focus on solving the very real challenges of education fairness and economic opportunity facing our state."

More like this:

6 days ago - OSF HealthCare VP Chris Manson Recognized By President of Ukraine

3 days ago - Letter To The Editor: “Don't Try to Better Yourself in Alton" - A Plea for Sober Understanding

3 days ago - Bost, Kelly Issue Statements About House Speaker Vote

Today - Wood River Auto Shop Offers Free Brake Pads for Breast Cancer Research

Sep 19, 2023 - 80-Year-Old Godfrey Musician Publishes First Book

 