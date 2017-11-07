Statement from Gov. Rauner regarding Officer Cox Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding the death of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox: Article continues after sponsor message “We are deeply saddened by the death of Officer Jaimie Cox,” said Gov. Rauner. “He paid the ultimate price while working to keep our communities safe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they find a way to cope with this tragic loss.” Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football