Statement from Gov. Rauner regarding Officer Cox
November 7, 2017 10:55 AM
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding the death of Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox:
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Officer Jaimie Cox,” said Gov. Rauner. “He paid the ultimate price while working to keep our communities safe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they find a way to cope with this tragic loss.”