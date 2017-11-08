SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding House action on Senate Bill 1905:

“In a victory for the people, the House of Representatives today kept the door open to stronger job growth in Illinois.

“Courageous House lawmakers joined together to make Illinois more competitive so local communities can continue to decide how to make their economies stronger, help their businesses grow and give individual workers the freedom to support a union as they choose.

“Thanks to their action, Illinois is better positioned to be a national and global competitor.

“Now we need to buckle down and continue the work of creating economic opportunity for all of the people of Illinois.”

