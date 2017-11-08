SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding the General Assembly’s passage of legislation requiring sexual harassment training (SB402) and extension of the statute of limitations to investigate claims made in the previously-vacant office of the Legislative Inspector General (HB137):

“Sexual harassment in any form or any place is unacceptable. Our office has a code of conduct that strives for a harassment-free workplace where people can work and succeed without intimidation or repercussion. It is a code we enforce and if problems arise, we provide a clear path of reporting to an independent inspector general.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The General Assembly has finally moved to protect its members and staff and end the culture. It is a step in the right direction.”

More like this:

Jun 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges National Retail Chain To Support LGBTQ+ Community

Sep 25, 2023 - Witness Harassment, Property Damage Charges Filed In Jersey County

Sep 11, 2023 - Harassment Of Minors, Assault Of Police Officers, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Aug 1, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Opposes Order Blocking Federal Government’s Communication With Social Media Companies About Dangerous Online Content

Jul 25, 2023 - Edwardsville School District Outlines Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives for 2023-24 School Year

 