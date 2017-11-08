SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding the General Assembly’s passage of legislation requiring sexual harassment training (SB402) and extension of the statute of limitations to investigate claims made in the previously-vacant office of the Legislative Inspector General (HB137):

“Sexual harassment in any form or any place is unacceptable. Our office has a code of conduct that strives for a harassment-free workplace where people can work and succeed without intimidation or repercussion. It is a code we enforce and if problems arise, we provide a clear path of reporting to an independent inspector general.

“The General Assembly has finally moved to protect its members and staff and end the culture. It is a step in the right direction.”

