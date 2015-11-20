Statement congratulating Sara Wojcicki Jimenez Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – First Lady Diana Rauner and Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding Sara Wojcicki Jimenez: “We offer our sincerest congratulations to Sara on her pending appointment to the Illinois House of Representatives. As a key member of the Administration, she has been a tireless worker who helped advance key priorities from agency transformation to restoring the Executive Mansion. We will miss working alongside her every day. Article continues after sponsor message “Sara is a true public servant, with a wonderful spirit and passion for serving the people of Illinois. We know she will represent her district admirably in the General Assembly and look forward to the contributions she’ll make on behalf of her constituents and all Illinoisans.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip