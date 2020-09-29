Statement by State House Candidates Amy Elik and David Friess on the Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett by President Donald Trump Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - “Amy Coney Barrett’s background displays one of experience, fairness, and wisdom – someone who will uphold the law of the land and not use their position to legislate from the bench. President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett will create a conservative stamp on the Supreme Court for a generation and requires all conservatives to speak up and offer our support for an expedient confirmation process.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip