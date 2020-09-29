Statement by State House Candidates Amy Elik and David Friess on the Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett by President Donald Trump
SPRINGFIELD - “Amy Coney Barrett’s background displays one of experience, fairness, and wisdom – someone who will uphold the law of the land and not use their position to legislate from the bench. President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett will create a conservative stamp on the Supreme Court for a generation and requires all conservatives to speak up and offer our support for an expedient confirmation process.”
