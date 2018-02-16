CHAMPAIGN – Action got under way Thursday in the 82nd IHSA Wrestling Championship at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center in all three classes; a total of 11 wrestlers representing seven area schools began the quest to bring a state individual championship to their homes, with competition running through the traditional March of Champions and finals Saturday night

Here's a look at Thursday's results; bouts resume at 9 a.m. today; the web site trackwrestling.com will have real-time results throughout the remainder of the weekend.

CLASS 3A

Edwardsville's three wrestlers all had successful starts to their state tournaments Thursday. At 113, Noah Surtin opened his tournament with a 15-0 technical fall win over Gurnee Warren's Austin Nash in the opening round, while Luke Odom, wrestling at 126, started his tournament with a 11-2 decision over Libertyville's Matt Templeton and Josh Anderson, wrestling at 220 started with a 3:28 pin of Naperville Central's Ben Cianchetti.

Alton's Courteney Wilson was relegated to the wrestlebacks when Barrington's Markus Hartman pinned him in 5:30.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 2A

Civic Memorial's Tyus brothers, Caine and Caleb, both had successful starts to their state tournaments; Caine, wrestling at 106, pinned Aiden McGivney of Darien Hinsdale South in 2:45 to advance while Caleb, wrestling at 113, scored a 14-2 decision over Chicago St. Rita's Zack Rotcovich in his opening-round bout.

Jersey's Zeke Waltz was relegated to the wrestlebacks when he dropped a 6-2 decision to Chicago Brother Rice's Dominic Murphy in the opening round at 160, while Triad's Garrett Bakarich, wrestling at 138, fell to Lemon's Kyle Zator in a 3:38 fall in the opening round to be relegated.

CLASS 1A

Roxana's Alex Maguire opened his tournament in fine fashion as he advanced with a 1:07 fall over Orion's Trent Scharpman in the 145-pound class, while East Alton-Wood River's Jake Erslon, wrestling at 170, dropped a 12-2 decision to Fairbury Prairie Central's Drew Hoselton in the opening round, while at 220, Mackinaw Deer Creek's Joey Regnier scored at 2:17 fall over the Oilers' Zach Kincade to relegate Kincade to the wrestlebacks.

More like this: