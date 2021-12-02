JERSEYVILLE - Sophomore Elise Noble was a state qualifier in girls tennis for the Jersey Panthers and has an incredible future ahead in the sport. She is also a member of the JCHS basketball varsity team as a guard and has been nominated for student of the month at the school.

Elise has been on the honor roll at JCHS every semester, so she is also excellent in the classroom. Elise is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Elise and her doubles partner Lily Ingram qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles and finished in the top 16 with a record of 3-2 in the state tournament.

"I have been playing tennis for as long as I can remember recreationally and I would attend camps at my high school when I was in elementary and middle school," Elise said. "The thing I like most about tennis is that it is a great sport to get your mind off of other things, and you can compete independently, but at the same time be a part of a team. I also love the opportunity that we have to make new friends from other schools at matches and tournaments."

Elise thanked her parents, grandparents, and coach Dan Diamond for always cheering her on and guiding her.

"My parents and grandparents followed me no matter how far they had to travel," she said. " I would also like to thank my coach Dan Diamond for always believing in me, keeping me calm, and teaching me lessons in tennis, but in life as well. Finally, I would like to thank my teammates for being the best cheerleaders, no matter the circumstances."

"Tennis has taught me responsibility, leadership, work ethic, and it has given me confidence in myself," she said. "I am currently thinking about attending SLU or one of the larger local universities. I am wanting to go into the medical field, possibly pre-med."

