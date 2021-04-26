State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe’s New Mother Baby Product Drive will be used to serve expecting and new mothers in need of essential baby items. The collections will be donated to Madison County Catholic Charities in Alton, IL. Donation items in high demand include: bottles, diapers, wipes, and laundry detergent.

The baby products can be dropped off at any of the four drop-off locations from Monday, April 26 through Monday, May 17, 2021. Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe will donate the items following the collection.

Baby Product Drop-off Locations:

Jerry's Cafeteria | 1920 Edison Ave. | Granite City, IL

Machinist Union, Bluff City Lodge 660 |161 N. Shamrock St. | East Alton, IL

Rushmore | 11 E. Broadway | Alton, IL

Sacred Grounds Cafe | 233 N. Main St. | Edwardsville, IL

