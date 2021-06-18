FRANKFORT -- State Senator Michael E. Hastings (D-Tinley Park) today issued the following statement on his decision to suspend his bid for Secretary of State:

"On March 3rd, I announced my intention to run for the office of the Secretary of State. Since the beginning of this year I have traveled to more than 35 counties and met with voters from every corner of the state. I have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of support and encouragement I have received from so many.

After much thoughtful reflection, however, it is with a heavy heart I am announcing the suspension of our campaign today.

For everyone who supported my campaign these past four months – many of whom have supported me for longer – there are no words to do justice to the sincere depths of my appreciation and gratitude. Know that I do not make this decision lightly, nor do I make it without each of you, and all of your time and sacrifice on my behalf, in the forefront of my mind.

I am truly blessed with the greatest friends and supporters anyone could ask for, thank you. To the many committeemen, mayors, and other elected officials and community leaders who pledged their support to our campaign, thank you as well. The faith and confidence you placed in me has been humbling. I am grateful to each of you, and together we will continue working to ensure the success and prosperity of our communities.

My heart and home is the 19th District, the community where I have spent most of my life. I was raised there, and it is where I am raising my family today. At this moment in time, it is where I belong and where I am needed most.

The people of the 19th District are not just my friends and my neighbors—they are my family, too. We have many important priorities to address in the 19th District and I am ready and eager to take them on in Springfield.

Finally, thank you to my family – my wife, Kate, my kids, Mikey and Maddie, and my parents and siblings, all of whom without none of this would be possible. Most importantly though, thank you to my wife, Kate, whose constant support, especially the past four months as I traveled across the state and to-and-from Springfield for legislative session, has been unwavering. Her loving encouragement and commitment have always been a source of inspiration and motivation for me. I am forever grateful and appreciative of her and all she does for our family.

During my statewide journey that is now coming to a close, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand that Illinois is the greatest state in this country. Its people, resources, and opportunity are unrivaled and second to none. I understand the Legislature and executive offices of this state must do more to ensure the future economic security and well-being of working families, especially their children – the future laborers and small business owners – who are the bedrock of Illinois. I look forward to continuing my work in the Illinois Senate on behalf of these families and the issues that matter most to them."

State Sen. Michael E. Hastings

19th District

D-Frankfort

