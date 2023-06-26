GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation welcomed Illinois State Senator, 56th District, Erica Harriss on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. During her visit to Beverly Farm, Senator Harriss met with Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer, residents and staff from all levels of the organization. Accompanying Senator Harriss was Trina M. Vetter, District Director for Senator Harriss, 56th Illinois Senate District.

“As a State Senator, it’s important for me to get to know the constituents in my district,” said Senator Harriss. “Visiting Beverly Farm provided an opportunity to see firsthand the good work done by this nonprofit, as well as meet and speak with some of its residents, staff and senior leadership.” Beverly Farm is one of the largest employers in the Riverbend area and is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Senator Harriss’ tour of the Beverly Farm campus included visits to the nonprofit’s Equestrian Center, one of its group homes, and the Beverly Farm Community Day Services center. At each of the three stops on the tour, Senator Harriss and District Director Vetter met and talked with Beverly Farm residents and staff members.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Senator and I were very impressed by the facility and truly enjoyed meeting the staff and interacting with the residents,” added District Director Vetter.

“We want to thank Senator Harriss and District Director Vetter for taking the time to come out and meet with us and see how we create loving and caring homes for nearly 300 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” said Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer. “In addition, we would like to thank Senator Harriss for her support of increasing wages for all Direct Support Staff throughout the state.”

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today, Beverly Farm is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, integrity and innovation.

More like this: