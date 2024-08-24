MADISON COUNTY - State Senator Erica Harriss has spent the summer in the 56th District, learning from constituents.

Harriss explained that her goal is to learn more about local issues so that she can accurately represent her constituents in the Illinois Senate, and she is proud of the 87,000 households, or 200,000 people, who she represents. In an appearance on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello, she broke down some of her recent bills and her philosophy about working with both sides of the aisle.

“We tell our kids all the time, and I tell mine, you can control yourself, you can’t always control other people, so just do the right thing every single time,” Harriss said. “I think that’s what it comes down to is just, here’s our goal, how do we do the right thing, how do we do the right thing by everyone?”

Harriss pointed to Senate Bill 3571, which passed the Senate in April. This bill requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be present at all schools and school-sponsored extracurricular activities or events on school grounds.

The senator first learned of the issue from a family in the 56th District, and then she worked with the American Heart Association and local teachers and principals to find a solution that worked for everybody involved. She noted that this is a prime example of working with different entities toward a common goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That’s an example of, hey, here are the people this is going to impact and who are going to have to implement this. How is this going to work for everyone?” she explained. “Here’s our ultimate goal, but here’s how I think we should get here, and here’s how you think we should get here. How can we marry those to be a win for everyone?...A lot of times, local issues absolutely transcend political lines. Let’s just work together to get things done.”

Harriss was recently named Freshman of the Year by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and part of this award commended her for her ability to work across the aisle. She explained that compromise and working together are important parts of her job.

She said she grew up in a household where her parents were self-employed and, like a lot of people, she found herself intimidated by the idea of government. Today, she encourages people to reach out to their elected representative and ask candidates to tell them more about their platforms. She explained that the best way to keep up with the Illinois government is to pay attention as they reach the end of their session in May.

“People ask all the time: ‘There’s so much happening, how do I keep up, how do I know what’s going on?’” Harriss said. “In a typical session each year, about 4,000 bills are submitted. Of those, many of them go nowhere. I think this year, there were 600-some that actually moved ahead and passed, and of those 600, 2–300 of them were all within the last two weeks of session, so the very end of May. May is definitely the time. If anybody at home is going, ‘How do I keep up?’ — just pay attention to May. That is when everything is happening.”

Harriss is pleased that she can drive across her district in 45 minutes, meaning she can easily get to and from locations within the 56th District and be an active participant in district events and happenings. This underscores her belief in the importance of listening to her constituents. Harriss learns about most of the local issues from her constituents, who contact her office with questions or concerns.

She said they also hear from a lot of community members who need resources, and they’re happy to point people in the right direction and help them connect with the resources they need. Looking ahead, she hopes to focus on property tax relief, energy issues and internet usage for young people.

“That’s kind of the exciting thing about this job,” she added. “We wear many hats and so many different genres and topics. I really kind of view it as, we’re helpers. So what are the issues in our community and what can we do to help?”

For more information about State Senator Erica Harriss, including how to contact her, visit her official website at SenatorEricaHarriss.com.

More like this: