State Senator Chris Belt Hosts Virtual Community Town Hall To Discuss Student Mental Health

WHO: State Senator Chris Belt, 57th District State Representative Jay Hoffman, 113th District State Representative LaToya Greenwood, 114th District Kris Gamm Smith, Executive Director of NAMI Southwestern Illinois Tijuana Macon, Mental Health Case Manager & Parent/School Liaison at Regional Office of Education 50 Gretchen Jackson, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health for Touchette Regional Hospital Jamie Martens-Perry, Director of Youth and Family Support Services at Chestnut Health Systems Kory May, Neuropsychotherapist & CEO/Founder of MAYDAI Therapy Dr. Desarie Holmes, Clinical Psychologist & Chief Operating Officer & Trainer of MAYDAI Therapy WHAT: COVID-19 and Mental Health- A Roundtable Discussion The purpose of the meeting is to provide resources to parents, educators, and the community to care for students' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. By hosting a panel discussion, our goal is to provide in-school, at home, and community resources for students and families. WHEN: 6:00 PM

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 WHERE: Zoom Registration Link

Zoom Registration Link:

