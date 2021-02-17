State Senator Chris Belt Hosts Virtual Community Town Hall To Discuss Student Mental Health
State Senator Chris Belt hosts a virtual community town hall to discuss student mental health with area mental health experts.
WHO:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
State Senator Chris Belt, 57th District
State Representative Jay Hoffman, 113th District
State Representative LaToya Greenwood, 114th District
Kris Gamm Smith, Executive Director of NAMI Southwestern Illinois
Tijuana Macon, Mental Health Case Manager &
Parent/School Liaison at Regional Office of Education 50
Gretchen Jackson, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health for
Touchette Regional Hospital
Jamie Martens-Perry, Director of Youth and Family Support Services at
Chestnut Health Systems
Kory May, Neuropsychotherapist & CEO/Founder of MAYDAI Therapy
Dr. Desarie Holmes, Clinical Psychologist & Chief Operating Officer &
Trainer of MAYDAI Therapy
WHAT:
COVID-19 and Mental Health- A Roundtable Discussion
The purpose of the meeting is to provide resources to parents, educators, and the community to care for students' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. By hosting a panel discussion, our goal is to provide in-school, at home, and community resources for students and families.
WHEN:
6:00 PM
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
WHERE:
Zoom Registration Link
(click the link to register for the Zoom discussion):
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlf-CqrT8pGt0t2qCGTu_UGxhu6Mr1U07P
More like this: