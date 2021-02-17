State Senator Chris Belt hosts a virtual community town hall to discuss student mental health with area mental health experts.

WHO:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

State Senator Chris Belt, 57th District

State Representative Jay Hoffman, 113th District

State Representative LaToya Greenwood, 114th District

Kris Gamm Smith, Executive Director of NAMI Southwestern Illinois

Tijuana Macon, Mental Health Case Manager &

Parent/School Liaison at Regional Office of Education 50

Gretchen Jackson, Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health for

Touchette Regional Hospital

Jamie Martens-Perry, Director of Youth and Family Support Services at

Chestnut Health Systems

Kory May, Neuropsychotherapist & CEO/Founder of MAYDAI Therapy

Dr. Desarie Holmes, Clinical Psychologist & Chief Operating Officer &

Trainer of MAYDAI Therapy

WHAT:

COVID-19 and Mental Health- A Roundtable Discussion

The purpose of the meeting is to provide resources to parents, educators, and the community to care for students' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. By hosting a panel discussion, our goal is to provide in-school, at home, and community resources for students and families.

WHEN:

6:00 PM
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

WHERE:

Zoom Registration Link
(click the link to register for the Zoom discussion):
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlf-CqrT8pGt0t2qCGTu_UGxhu6Mr1U07P

More like this:

Sep 6, 2023 - Centerstone Life; Story Champion Award Winners Announced

2 days ago - ISP Releases Illinois Law Enforcement Response For Homelessness Guidebook

Aug 31, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Increased Access To Mental Health Services For Rural Farmers And Agricultural Communities

Sep 1, 2023 - Madison County Recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Oct 10, 2023 - Centerstone To Host Free Professional Self-Care Webinar November 8

 