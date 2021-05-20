FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 20, 2021 FOR MORE INFORMATION: Lauren Barry (217) 782-5820 lbarry@senatedem.ilga.gov

Crowe announces $31.2 million in upcoming Metro East road projects

MARYVILLE – In partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced four infrastructure projects to improve roads and bridges throughout the Metro East.

“As our state progresses on the road to economic recovery, these local infrastructure investments come at a critical time for the Metro East,” Crowe said. “By updating local roads and bridges, we can ensure dependable modes of transportation for commuters and families while creating labor jobs for residents.”

IDOT announced four major infrastructure projects representing an estimated $31.2 million in investments for the Metro East, including:

$6 million to reconstruct 0.30 miles of Illinois Route 3 on 20th Street in Granite City;

$6.5 million to preserve 4.61 miles of Illinois Route 111 on Annex Street;

$6.5 million to rehabilitate 3.81 miles of Illinois Route 111 from Horseshoe Lake Road in Madison County to the St. Clair County line; and

$12.2 million to improve 6.82 miles of Illinois Route 159 and Troy Road, from Center Grove Road in Edwardsville to Kinloch Ave in Collinsville.

The Metro East projects are part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan, which defines $20.7 billion in statewide construction projects for the next six fiscal years through Rebuild Illinois. Of that total, $3.32 billion has been identified for projects set to begin in the coming year.

Passed in 2019, the Rebuild Illinois program promotes economic growth by funding projects to update the state’s aging transportation system.

“Rebuild Illinois is the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history, and it continues to benefit the Metro East in a variety of ways,” Crowe said. “By strengthening roads and bridges, Illinois is prioritizing safety for travelers, creating jobs and spurring long-term economic development.”

To find a full list of projects slated for the 56th Senate District, visit IDOT’s website.

