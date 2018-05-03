Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar welcomed Andrew Miller, a senior at Southwestern High School in Piasa, to the Capitol Wednesday as his senator for the day.

Miller, 18, of Jerseyville is the son of Chelsea Miller. He is involved in band, scholastic bowl, drama club and plays the violin. He plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in the fall and study political science.

While at the Capitol, Miller accompanied Manar to a meeting about a challenge currently facing rural independent pharmacies and joined him on the Senate floor for a busy afternoon of debate and votes on key pieces of legislation.