SWANSEA – State Senator Christopher Belt is encouraging local governmental agencies to apply for funding through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program following the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ announcement of $54 million in available funds.

“Parks are assets to our community, and we need to keep them up and running so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy them,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Programs like OSLAD are what allow our parks and outdoor recreation areas to stay updated and accessible for years to come.”

OSLAD is a matching grant program that offers funding assistance to local governments to acquire and develop land for public parks. OSLAD provides an advance payment of 50% of the grant award amount for approved development projects. Local agencies must demonstrate their ability to finance the remaining project costs before receiving the rest of the grant funds.

Since its establishment in 1986, OSLAD has become one of the state’s most popular grant programs, awarding over $585 million for park projects across the state. In the most recent round of OSLAD awards announced in January, 32 underserved communities received grants to enhance their local park facilities.

The application period closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13. For more information, visit IDNR’s website.

