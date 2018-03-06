COLLINSVILLE – State Reps. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, and Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, will be partnering with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and Granite City Township Assessor Deborah Gray to host a free utility bill savings clinic and property appraisal assessment seminar at the Granite Township Center located at 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City on Wednesday, March 21 from 11 am to 1 pm.

"I am glad that Reps. Bristow, Hoffman and I are able to host an event that has a two-fold impact on all who are able to attend," said Stuart. "It is important that we partner with local organizations and officials to host events to help our families and constituents who are struggling to afford their property taxes or utility bills have access to the most up-to-date information on the many ways they may be able to save."

“This 2-in-1 event will provide valuable information to constituents in all districts amongst Reps. Stuart, Hoffman, and my very own,” said Bristow. “Not only will it be beneficial to all that have some kind of utility bill, but is important to monitor the assessed value on your property to make sure you are not overpaying in property taxes.”

This event is free and open to the public. Those planning on attending should bring a recent copy of their electric, gas, and phone bills for an expert from CUB to review, along with their most recent property tax bill for the assessor’s office to review for potential savings. Space will be limited and RSVPs are encouraged to guarantee a spot.

“To help local residents determine how they can cut-down on their financial obligations, I’m co-hosting a clinic with state Reps. Katie Stuart and Monica Bristow that will teach taxpayers and consumers new practices to help them save their hard-earned dollars,” Hoffman said. “I encourage all residents with an interest in increasing their savings to attend, especially those living on fixed incomes.”

For more information or to reserve a spot for this event, please contact state Rep. Stuart’s constituent services office at (618) 365-6650 or repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

