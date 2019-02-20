SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After J.B. Pritzker delivered his first budget address as governor today, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, highlighted her economic priorities to help improve Illinois’ fiscal health.

“After four years of failed leadership, it is important that as we move forward in budget negotiations we ensure everyone has a seat at the table. We need both Democrats and Republicans to be ready to compromise and do what is best for Illinois,” said Stuart. “I am ready to compromise and craft a state budget that protects essential services, and pays down the enormous backlog of unpaid bills.”

Throughout her time in Springfield, Stuart has been a strong opponent to any new taxes on middle-class families, committing to fighting proposals like a mileage tax and a retirement income tax, and she voted against the 32 percent income tax increase that took effect in 2017.

“We still have a lot to negotiate in terms of what the budget will look like. The recent proposal of implementing a mileage tax to solve the state’s budgetary woes is concerning to me, especially in the Metro East and southern Illinois where we do not have public transit options readily available. Living in a rural community often requires families to drive long distances for work, school or just to buy groceries,” continued Stuart. “Paying down the backlog of unpaid bills is one of my top priorities to get our financial house in order, but I believe we must do so by asking millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share and responsibly controlling state spending, not by increasing taxes on those who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

