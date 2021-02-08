Elik Rejects Lawmaker Pension Benefit

ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) kept her promise to Metro East taxpayers by rejecting the lawmaker pension. The pension benefit is available to all lawmakers serving in the part-time legislature.

“I refused the taxpayer-funded pension because the state can’t afford to offer this lavish benefit to lawmakers anymore,” said Rep. Elik. “The pension offered to lawmakers is swimming in debt with over $314 million in unfunded liabilities. By rejecting the pension, I am reducing the debt forced onto Illinois taxpayers.”

According to the most recent report issued by the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the retirement system for lawmakers is only funded at 15.9%. As of 2019, the average legislative pension was $64,408 annually, up from $47,061 in 2008, an increase of more than $17,000 in those eleven years. In addition to the General Assembly Retirement System (GARS), Illinois’ overall pension liability is estimated at $138 billion.

Rep. Elik added, “Continuing to find ways to save taxpayer dollars is a priority of mine. The state can’t continue to spend money it does not have nor make promises the state can’t keep. Offering a pension to lawmakers is a perk the state can’t afford, it’s simply unsustainable.”

Have an issue with state government or opinion you want to share with State Representative Elik’s office? The Rep. Elik’s office can be reached at 618-433-8046, elik@ilhousegop.org, or visit RepElik.com.

