State Rep. Dwight Kay Visited Alton Memorial Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM

State Rep. Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon), right, visited Alton Memorial Hospital's Radiology Department on Monday along with radiologist Dr. Ed Ragsdale, left. Kay is unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary and will be seeking re-election in November against Democrat Marleen Suarez. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip