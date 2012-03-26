State Rep. Dwight Kay Visited Alton Memorial
March 26, 2012 9:11 AM
PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM
State Rep. Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon), right, visited Alton Memorial Hospital's Radiology Department on Monday along with radiologist Dr. Ed Ragsdale, left. Kay is unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary and will be seeking re-election in November against Democrat Marleen Suarez.
