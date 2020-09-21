LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has been named a “Champion of Manufacturing” by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) for votes she took in 2019-2020 that affect the manufacturing sector. Members of the General Assembly were scored on their votes on 34 different bills that were brought forward during the 101st General Assembly, and those receiving a score of 80% or higher received the award. Bourne received an impressive 98% rating.

“Good manufacturing jobs are so important to our local communities and are an essential part of our state’s economy. I am proud to fight in Springfield for policies that will keep our manufacturing jobs here and attract new manufacturers to our area,” said Bourne.

Upon announcing the award recipients, IMA President & CEO Mark Denzler said, “In Central Illinois, State Representative Avery Bourne has become a strong champion for our state’s manufacturing sector and the thousands of women and men who work on factory floors in the 95th District. She understands the need to balance a budget and helped pass important measures like the Manufacturers Purchase Credit and Research & Development credit to help attract good-paying manufacturing jobs across the state.”

The IMA is a not-for-profit trade association for Illinois manufacturers. Founded in 1893, it is the oldest and largest statewide manufacturing trade association in the United States. The IMA’s mission is to strengthen the economic, social, environmental and governmental conditions for manufacturing and allied enterprises in the state of Illinois, resulting in an enlarged business base and increased employment.

Click here to view the full scorecard and a list of bills that were judged.

