SPRINGFIELD - On Wednesday, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) testified before a committee for the passage of House Bill 1455. The bill creates a 30-day deadline for the courts to decide custody when there is a dispute concerning the right to control the disposition of a decedent's remains. Amy Hauschild Heyen, from Plainview, who told her story of losing her son, Adam, while going through divorce prompted Rep. Bourne to file HB1455 to address the problems she faced. Heyen is shown in the above photo.