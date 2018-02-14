CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and at Congressman Rodney Davis' Office in Taylorville and will have her district office open until 6pm and is asking anyone needing assistance to stop by.

Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office

108 West Market Street

In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad

and

extended office hours until 6pm

Litchfield District Office

207 North State Street

No appointment necessary.

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

