LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and will have her district office open until 6pm. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.

Tuesday, December 4th, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad

and

extended office hours until 6 pm

Litchfield District Office
207 North State Street

No appointment necessary.

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

