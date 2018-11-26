State Rep. Avery Bourne announces traveling office hours in Carlinville and extended hours in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and will have her district office open until 6pm. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.
Tuesday, December 4th, 2018
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
10:30 am – 1 pm
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
and
extended office hours until 6 pm
Litchfield District Office
207 North State Street
No appointment necessary.
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.
More like this: