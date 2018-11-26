State Rep. Avery Bourne announces traveling office hours in Carlinville and extended hours in Litchfield Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and will have her district office open until 6pm. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them. Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 10:30 am – 1 pm Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad

and extended office hours until 6 pm Litchfield District Office

207 North State Street No appointment necessary. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.