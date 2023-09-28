State Rep. Amy Elik Visits Maryville 1-2 Education Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik served as "Principal for the Day" at Maryville 1-2 Education Center in Granite City on Sept. 22. Elik read to 1st and 2nd grade students and also visited with staff. Article continues after sponsor message "I have loved my visit at Maryville Elementary. I don't actually get to spend a lot of time in schools, so anytime I do, I absolutely love to see the kids," Elik said. "The kids were polite, respectful, happy, excited and going about their day-to-day. Everyone should feel just so grateful for all the teachers here that spend their days teaching our kids. They do a wonderful job of it." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip