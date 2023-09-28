Amy Elik

GRANITE CITY - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik served as "Principal for the Day" at Maryville 1-2 Education Center in Granite City on Sept. 22. Elik read to 1st and 2nd grade students and also visited with staff.

"I have loved my visit at Maryville Elementary. I don't actually get to spend a lot of time in schools, so anytime I do, I absolutely love to see the kids," Elik said. "The kids were polite, respectful, happy, excited and going about their day-to-day. Everyone should feel just so grateful for all the teachers here that spend their days teaching our kids. They do a wonderful job of it."

