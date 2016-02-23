CHICAGO – Secretary Bryan A. Schneider of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) is pleased to announce that paperless licensing and renewals have now been implemented for the professions licensed and regulated by the Divisions of Real Estate and Professional Regulation. The transition away from paper-based renewals and licenses means that regulated professionals will now be able to renew their license quickly and easily online, and be provided proof of licensure through email and IDFPR’s License Lookup application. The move to paperless technology is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to modernize the state’s regulatory agency and will save the state nearly $3 million in postage, paper and printing costs over the next five years

“By enacting a paperless renewal process and shifting to an electronic verification of licensure, we increase efficiency, reduce costs, and provide an overall better experience for our licensed professionals,” said Bryan A. Schneider, IDFPR Secretary. “Whereas paper-based renewals intermittently experienced delays during peak renewal periods, the online license renewal streamlines that process by eliminating the need to, essentially, push paper. Additionally, by providing electronic verification of a license through our website, we are able to provide the most up-to-date information available.”

Effective immediately, submission of renewals for professionals should be completed online via IDFPR’s website (www.idfpr.com). Once a renewal is successfully processed, licensees will receive an email that may be used as proof of licensure. Proof of licensure may also be found via IDFPR’s License Lookup. In the near future, licensees will be provided access to a digital, printable copy of their license.

In lieu of the paper postcard reminder, IDFPR has also implemented an electronic license reminder notification process for all professions that are not legally required to receive paper notifications. Licensees that had relied upon the renewal postcard PIN notification for renewing their licenses or for employee E-Batch renewal, may access that information via the license renewal webpage located at IDFPR’s website. Licensees will be prompted to provide additional information for security authentication.

Licensees are strongly encouraged to visit IDFPR’s online address change webpage to provide a current email address and ensure contact information is up-to-date and accurate.

