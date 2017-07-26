JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police are working a serious crash Wednesday afternoon at Illinois Route 100 and Route 16 junction and the highway is closed by the S curves.

State Police said around 2:30 p.m. today that multiple people have been airlifted to St. Louis from the accident and presently reconstruction is being done at the scene.

State Police said the highway is shutdown and it was not known how long the reconstruction efforts will take.

The Illinois State Police described the accident as "serious" and encouraged motorists to take alternate routes.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office told motorists to allow plenty of time when traveling in that area and it will likely be closed for a few hours during reconstruction.

More crash details will be given as soon as law enforcement releases more information.

