LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Mark Gillock, announces the results of two Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Jersey County from late night 03/02/2019 to early morning 03/03/2019.

The RSC’s were conducted South Maple Street at Jersey Street in Jerseyville. A second (RSC) was held in Jersey County from late night 03/22/2019 to early morning 03/23/2019.

The (RSC) was conducted on the parking lot of the Jerseyville Health Department located at Route 109 south of Essex Road by District 18 officers.

Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations

3

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations

6

Occupant Restraint Offenses

4

Registration Offenses

3

Driver’s License Offenses

2

Insurance Violations

7

Total Citations/Arrests

29

Total Written Warnings

25

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

