EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a crash occurred at I-55 and Route 143 at 12:40 p.m. after a motorist crashed into a trooper’s car.

The trooper was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. The trooper had her car on the side of the roadway and was assisting as Illinois Department of Transportation employees installed guardrails. The driver of the vehicle that hit the State Police car was airlifted by ARCH helicopter with serious injuries.

The right lanes of northbound and southbound I-55 reopened before 2 p.m. One lane going south bound remains closed at 3:30 p.m. a trooper said.

The trooper said State Police are still on the scene investigating.

